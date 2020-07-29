FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms Thursday, then closely watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on potential strong storms tonight and Thursday. We’re also watching the tropics very closely.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. Expect scattered rain and storms (50-60%). Some storms could be strong. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day for potential strong thunderstorms by afternoon and evening.
· Some storms could bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Flooding is possible. Rain chances are around 60% Thursday.
· A few more showers and storms are possible Friday (30%). Highs will be in the mid 90s.
· Not as much rain is expected Saturday (20%), but rain chances increase to 40% by Sunday.
· We’re also tracking the tropics with Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which could impact the U.S. this weekend into early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. We’re tracking the potential for some strong storms in the Midlands. Some storms could produce heavy rain and some flooding. Turn around, don’t drown! Rain chances are around 50-60%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is also possible overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day for strong storms.
On Thursday, let's be weather aware. A cold front will approach the area from the northwest. With a trough over our area and with ample moisture from the south, we'll see the potential for some strong thunderstorms in the area. Any storms that develop could be slow to move, bringing the potential for flooding. Storms could bring gusty winds, too. Rain chances area around 60%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
A few more showers and storms are possible Friday (30%). Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Not as much rain is expected Saturday for now. Only a 20% chance of storms is in your forecast. Highs are in the mid 90s. Rain chances are up to 40% by Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
We're also watching the tropics very closely with Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The system is located in the Caribbean Sea. It has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm soon as it continues moving west-northwest. This system will impact portions of the Caribbean over the next few days. We'll need to watch this storm closely. Overall, the structure of the storm is still a bit disorganized. It also still has to overcome some dry air, wind shear and some interaction with land on its track through the Caribbean. But beyond that, this system could curve toward the southeast U.S. coast or the Gulf of Mexico this weekend into early next week, potentially impacting the Carolinas. We'll keep you posted to any changes. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane List is Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs).
First Alert Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50-60%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Strong Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
