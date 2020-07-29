FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms Thursday, then closely watching the tropics

We're also watching the tropics very closely with Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The system is located in the Caribbean Sea. It has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm soon as it continues moving west-northwest. This system will impact portions of the Caribbean over the next few days. We'll need to watch this storm closely. Overall, the structure of the storm is still a bit disorganized. It also still has to overcome some dry air, wind shear and some interaction with land on its track through the Caribbean. But beyond that, this system could curve toward the southeast U.S. coast or the Gulf of Mexico this weekend into early next week, potentially impacting the Carolinas. We'll keep you posted to any changes. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane List is Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs).