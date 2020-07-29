FIRST ALERT Days today and Thursday. Latest on Tropical Cyclone 9

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. The center of the storm is still disorganized. The center of the storm will move through the Southern Leeward Island this morning. It will be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight. The interaction with land could inhibit its strength. The track is still has the storm near Florida Sunday evening. Which means we would likely see any effects by Monday dependent on the track, of course.