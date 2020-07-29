FIRST ALERT Days today and Thursday. Latest on Tropical Cyclone 9

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:
-First Alert days today and Thursday for strong storms with heavy rain.
-Hot weekend with mid 90s.
-Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 9
FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE:
Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. The center of the storm is still disorganized. The center of the storm will move through the Southern Leeward Island this morning. It will be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight. The interaction with land could inhibit its strength. The track is still has the storm near Florida Sunday evening. Which means we would likely see any effects by Monday dependent on the track, of course.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY:
We have the threat of some heavy gusty storms this afternoon as a cold front approaches and a trough in the jet stream nears. Skies are mostly cloudy with high temps in the low 90s. Chance of rain and thunder is around 60%.
The front stalls into Thursday and that brings a 70% chance of rain and storms, with some producing some flooding rains. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s with mostly cloudy skies.
Friday a low pressure system in the Tennessee Valley will bring a 40% chance of storms with mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain is around 40%. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.
We warm up this weekend with highs in the mid 90s and a 20% to 30% chance of some thunderstorms in the afternoon. Morning lows are in the mid to upper 70s for both days.
