CPD: Man wanted for robbery, assault at El Cheapo gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for community assistance to identify a man connected to an incident at the El Cheapo gas station.
Officials say the unknown male assaulted and robbed a 49-year-old man.
Details are limited at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
