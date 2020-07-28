Scientists get closer to blood test for Alzheimer’s disease

In this image from video provided by Washington University, researcher Nicolas Barthelemy works on a p-tau217 test for Alzheimer's disease at a laboratory in St. Louis, Mo., on Monday, July 27, 2020. Several companies and universities have developed versions of these tests, which look for a form of tau protein, one of the substances that can build up and damage the brains of people with Alzheimer’s. (Source: Huy Mach/Washington University, St. Louis via AP/Washington University)