SC school districts starting the school year virtually could be required to offer in-person option

According to Richland Two, the Department of Education is asking districts to offer at least one day of in-person instruction for families. “One day is as disruptive as anything else, so it doesn’t still allow families to accomplish what they want to accomplish if work and things like that are an issue, and we are super sensitive to that as well. But if it’s just going to be one day, and we are going to be rotating a small group of students in one day a week, that’s not really achieving what we are trying to achieve. So, what’s the risk of spread if we just do that?” asked Davis.