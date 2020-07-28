Richland 2 votes to approve Aug. 31 start date for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Two Board of Trustees voted tonight to approve a revised calendar for the upcoming school year.
Officials announced that Aug. 17 through Aug. 21 will be LEAP Days that are designed to provide additional face-to-face instructional support for students in Pre-K through eighth grade prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
LEAP Days are to be used for face-to-face activities, assessments, or instruction to prepare for the opening of school. Parents and teachers will receive additional information about these new dates to the calendar.
Aug. 24 through Aug. 28 will be teacher work days and Aug. 31 will the first day of school for students.
District leaders say parents and teachers will receive additional information about these dates.
However, all plans must be approved by the state department of education.
For more information click here.
