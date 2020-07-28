Police trying to identify persons of interest in assault live-streamed on social media

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are trying to identify people shown in a video depicting an assault Friday.
That video, police say, was recorded on video via a live stream on Facebook and happened on St. Johns Avenue near Bosses.
The video was streamed by an unknown female who possibly goes by the first name of "Diamond," police say.
There was no word from police on the condition of the victim.
Anyone who can identify any of the persons of interest shown is asked to contact Detective Powitchko at 843-740-2358. You can also call the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 854-554-1111.
The investigation into the assault began on Monday when the victim walked into the police department and spoke with investigators.
The victim said he was assaulted by a group of male subjects led by a female subject who worked at a barbershop.
NCPD officials said the victim was assaulted on Friday at 5 p.m. on St. Johns Avenue. The victim said he did not know why he was attacked.
“This assault was captured on video and posted on social media,” NCPD officials said. “N.C.P.D. detectives began an investigation.”
According to police, an investigation revealed that a social media feud began between one of the suspects and the victim.
Detectives say they have put out several flyers requesting information on social media to help identify the suspects in the video.
“Investigators have received an overwhelming number of tips in regard to this brutal assault,” NCPD officials said.
In addition, officials with the police department said they have been in contact and working with Alliance For Full Acceptance. NCPD officials said they are looking into every possible motive as well as looking into the assault as a result of the victim’s possible sexual orientation.
“Investigators and all of NCPD, appreciates the tips and assistance from the community,” police said.
Authorities are continuing the investigation.
