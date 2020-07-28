Parents weigh options as school year draws closer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The new school year is just around the corner.
Learning options are different for different districts, but Midlands parents are being offered choices: virtual, hybrid, or in-person.
Richland 2 School District Grandmother Wanda Harris said she’s keeping her grandson virtual for the foreseeable future because health is the bottom line.
"We have health issues in this home, even to include him, so I would prefer him being virtual if at all possible," she said.
Harris said she is aware of how important interacting with other students is for her grandson, and she sought God's guidance over the choice.
"This decision, I had to pray on this decision. I really did," she said.
Lexington-Richland 5 Mother Sheri Wharton said her family will be opting for a hybrid model, so her son can chase his passion for music.
"If my child has to stay home for another two years, will he be able to continue his dream of being a saxophonist? Will he give it up because he doesn't have the instruction?" she said.
Kershaw County Schools are offering five days a week in-person learning as an option for families.
Mother Sherra Scott said her daughter will be returning to school in that system.
She said there are no immediate health concerns for her family, and her daughter would be in a better learning environment.
"Yeah [virtual learning] did not go well for her. It was a constant struggle, just to keep her on task. Too many potential distractions at the house," she said.
You can learn more about how Midlands' school districts plans here.
