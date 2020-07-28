New SC House committee tasked with police and reform sentencing efforts meets for the first time

“Today’s first meeting of the House Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement Reform Committee was an essential first step in taking up the many complicated yet incredibly important issues our state and nation are currently grappling with. I am thankful to the four speakers who shared their expertise and testimony today, and look forward to having membership listen to much more testimony as they break out into subcommittee groups. I trust that through these subcommittees, solutions can be put forward and real change can be effected. As I have said before, the South Carolina House of Representatives is the people’s house, and will remain so, as we strive to do what is best for South Carolina and protect all of her citizens.”