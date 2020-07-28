Myrtle Beach leaders to receive plan from CCMF organizers next month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council had a brief discussion about this year’s Carolina Country Music Festival during a workshop Tuesday morning before their scheduled council meeting.
Mayor Brenda Bethune said CCMF organizers will present a plan to city leaders on Aug. 11. She noted that many have reached out to the city council with concerns about the event.
“Just be patient with CCMF. They will do the right thing and you will hear from them very, very soon,” Bethune said.
The 2020 CCMF is in jeopardy as restrictions prohibiting ‘concert venues’ from operating remain in place by order of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“If the order is not lifted at some point, we cannot hold the concert,” said Mark Kruea, public information officer for the city of Myrtle Beach.
CCMF organizer Bob Durkin said in June he expected to have a plan for the event ready this month. Last week, however, said he was not ready to speak about possible updates to that plan.
CCMF 2020 was originally scheduled for the beginning of June. But due to the pandemic, it was rescheduled to Sept. 17 through Sept. 20.
“They are looking at all options, and they of course understand what the Governor’s order is at this time,” Bethune said of the event’s organizers. “But the concert itself is still almost two months away.”
The festival draws thousands of country music fans to Myrtle Beach every year. Headlining acts for this year’s festival include Luke Combs and Eric Church.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.