Midlands Tech to offer 4 options for students to take courses in the fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials at Midlands Tech have announced four ways students can take courses as part of its COVID-19 response.
Midlands Tech will provide traditional on-campus instruction, online classes, virtual courses, and hybrid classes. The virtual classes, according to Midlands Tech, will meet digitally using web conferencing at set times/ During these classes, there will be live, real-time instruction and interaction with classmates.
The online courses will be self-paced classes that include due dates for assignments. Hybrid classes will have a mixture of on-campus and online or virtual instruction.
“Up until the pandemic hit, a normal fall at MTC would be made up of about 75% on-campus and 25% online courses,” said Barrie Kirk, MTC’s Provost. “Based on data about the virus and student feedback, we decided that a major shift in course delivery options was necessary.”
MTC officials said the virtual courses will make up 45% of fall courses. Another 16% of the courses will be delivered online while 33% will be provided on campus.
MTC will hold live virtual demonstrations on July 29 and July 30.
