MaskUpColumbiaSC campaign winners announced on WIS-TV Sunrise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor Benjamin joined WIS-TV’s Sunrise 6 a.m. show to announce the winners of the #MaskUpColumbiaSC campaign that began earlier this month.
Winners of the campaign each received a new Fitbit.
The winners were selected from two separate categories: voting through posts placed on the MaskUpColumbiaSC.com website and total likes on photos or videos posted on social media using the #MaskUpColumbiaSC hashtag.
From the website voting, Matt Hudson won with 439 votes at the time of the poll’s closing.
Megan Pinckney won the social media posting via her Instagram post which generated 1,876 likes.
The campaign consisted of a photo and video contest that allowed participants to show off their own masks, demonstrate mask-making how-tos, or even share fun and creative TikToks.
#MaskUpColumbiaSC was a public health initiative designed to encourage everyone to protect themselves and others from potential exposure to COVID-19.
