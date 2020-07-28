#MaskUpColumbiaSC campaign winners announced on WIS-TV Sunrise

#MaskUpColumbiaSC campaign winners announced on WIS-TV Sunrise
By Kiana Miller | July 28, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 6:52 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor Benjamin joined WIS-TV’s Sunrise 6 a.m. show to announce the winners of the #MaskUpColumbiaSC campaign that began earlier this month.

Winners of the campaign each received a new Fitbit.

The winners were selected from two separate categories: voting through posts placed on the MaskUpColumbiaSC.com website and total likes on photos or videos posted on social media using the #MaskUpColumbiaSC hashtag.

From the website voting, Matt Hudson won with 439 votes at the time of the poll’s closing.

#MaskUpColumbiaSC Challenge winners
#MaskUpColumbiaSC Challenge winners (Source: #MaskUpColumbiaSC)

Megan Pinckney won the social media posting via her Instagram post which generated 1,876 likes.

#MaskUpColumbiaSC Challenge winners
#MaskUpColumbiaSC Challenge winners (Source: #MaskUpColumbiaSC)

The campaign consisted of a photo and video contest that allowed participants to show off their own masks, demonstrate mask-making how-tos, or even share fun and creative TikToks.

@divamdgarrett

Enjoying our city while staying safe! ##maskupcolumbiasc Let’s continue to do our part by wearing our masks 💜 ##saturday ##staycation2020

♬ Good Day - Nappy Roots

#MaskUpColumbiaSC was a public health initiative designed to encourage everyone to protect themselves and others from potential exposure to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.