Lexington man sentenced to 6 years in prison on federal weapons charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 34-year-old Lexington man has been sentenced to serve six years in federal prison for a weapon charge. according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.
Officials said Demarcus Deon Booker pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Authorities in West Columbia responded to a shots fired call at a gas station on June 12, 2018. A witness told officials that a man who looked like Booker walking away from a silver vehicle with a handgun tucked in his pants. When officers arrived, they found an unoccupied Chevrolet Cruz with bullet holes parked next to a building in close proximity to the gas station.
Investigators located Booker and another person walking away from the gas station. Booker ran into the woods and officer chased after him.
Authorities later determined Booker and another person were exchanging gunfire and Booker shot the passenger who was in the Chevrolet Cruz.
Booker was sentenced to six years in prison and that stint will be followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.
