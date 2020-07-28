Kershaw Co. School District now hiring bus drivers, assistants, substitute food service employees

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County School District is now hiring school bus drivers, bus assistants, and substitute food service employees for the upcoming school year.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a bus driver for the district must be able to pass a drug test, background check, a Department of Transportation physical exam, and a physical performance test. The potential bus driver must have a high school diploma or a GED as well as a negative tuberculosis test. Also, the candidate must have had a driver’s license for at least a year with less than four points against it.
The substitute food service positions are temporary positions. Those who are hired may later become part-time employees.
If you are interested in these positions, please visit the Kershaw County website and complete an application online. You’ll also need to contact Luci Brevard at 803-432-8416 to pick up and complete additional paperwork to process your application.
