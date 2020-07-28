FIRST ALERT: Strong storms Wednesday & Thursday, also tracking a developing system in the tropics

We're also watching the tropics very closely with Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The system is located east of the Windward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. It has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm soon as it continues moving west-northwest. This system will impact portions of the Caribbean over the next few days. We'll need to watch this storm closely. The system has to overcome some dry air, wind shear and some interaction with land on its track through the Caribbean. But beyond that, this system could curve toward the southeast U.S. coast this weekend into early next week, potentially impacting the Carolinas. Let's stay weather for any changes. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane List is Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs).