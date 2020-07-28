FIRST ALERT: Strong storms Wednesday & Thursday, also tracking a developing system in the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. : We’re tracking the potential for strong storms Wednesday and Thursday. Also, we’re keeping a close eye on the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible (30%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· Wednesday and Thursday are Alert Days!
· We're tracking the potential for strong thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Storms could bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Flooding is possible. Rain chances are around 60%.
· A few more showers and storms are possible Friday (30%). Highs will be in the lower 90s.
· We’re also tracking the tropics with Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which could impact the U.S. this weekend or early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible, especially early. Rain chances are around 30%. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday are both Alert Days for strong storms.
A cold front will approach the area from the northwest. With a trough over our area and with ample moisture from the south, we'll see the potential for some strong thunderstorms in the area. Any storms that develop could be slow to move, bringing the potential for flooding. Storms could bring gusty winds, too. Rain chances area around 60% each day. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
A few more showers and storms are possible Friday (30%). Highs will be in the low 90s.
Not as much rain is expected Saturday for now. Only a 20% chance of storms is in your forecast. Highs are in the mid 90s.
We're also watching the tropics very closely with Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The system is located east of the Windward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. It has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm soon as it continues moving west-northwest. This system will impact portions of the Caribbean over the next few days. We'll need to watch this storm closely. The system has to overcome some dry air, wind shear and some interaction with land on its track through the Caribbean. But beyond that, this system could curve toward the southeast U.S. coast this weekend into early next week, potentially impacting the Carolinas. Let's stay weather for any changes. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane List is Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs).
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms Early (30%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Strong Storms (60%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Strong Storms (60%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the lower 90s.WIS) -
