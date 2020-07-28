FIRST ALERT: A Potential tropical system is heading closer to the East Coast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An east coast state could be dealing with a landfalling tropical system by this weekend.
Early this morning, the system that we have been watching for the last few days was upgraded to a Potential Tropical Cyclone. The winds have been upgraded to 40 mph. That means the system is strong enough to be categorized as a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Isaias.
Based on the current forecast and the official forecast track, the system will remain a tropical storm for the entire time that it crosses the Lesser Antilles, Greater Antilles and then the Caribbean Islands. There are a few factors that will not allow the system to strengthen, including dry air and land interactions. Regardless of the strength the system will bring wind and heavy rain to most of the islands in the Caribbean.
This weekend the system will be close to the US, based on the current forecast track, there is a good chance that it will impact Florida with tropical storm force winds. This is still a long way away so this forecast track see several updates. We will keep you posted.
