DHEC: Every county in SC experiencing ‘high’ recent COVID-19 activity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every county in South Carolina is now experiencing a “high” rate of COVID-19 activity, according to the State Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC released this updated map showing the entire state in the high category Monday night. The categories are based on the combination of two-week incidence rate, trend in incidence rate, and two-week percent positive.
The rating is also important because the AccelerateED Task Force for safely reopening schools recommended full virtual learning for all districts located in a county with a high COVID-19 rating.
Most school systems in the state currently plan to begin classes with a hybrid-model, that would have some students at school for part of the week, or a fully-virtual model.
There are a few districts offering in-person five-day a week instruction and others offering virtual-only learning. South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman said her department will only approve plans that include some type of in-person option.
What is unclear, though, is if districts must begin the year with this in-person option or phase it in when rates of COVID-19 decrease.
To see DHEC’s full report, read below.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.