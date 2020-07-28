Deputies release photo of license tag on car used during Sumter Co. shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a car that may have been used by a suspect involved in a shooting.
According to investigators, the driver of a white Chevrolet Malibu was involved in shooting that happened on July 20. Authorities said the driver opened fire at the intersection of Horatio-Hagood Road and U.S. 521 just before 5:30 p.m. on July 20.
The car had a South Carolina license tag with the number QVW468.
If you have seen this car, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
