Deputies release photo of license tag on car used during Sumter Co. shooting
Have you seen this license plate? Investigators in Sumter County are searching for the driver of this car. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 28, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 6:28 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a car that may have been used by a suspect involved in a shooting.

According to investigators, the driver of a white Chevrolet Malibu was involved in shooting that happened on July 20. Authorities said the driver opened fire at the intersection of Horatio-Hagood Road and U.S. 521 just before 5:30 p.m. on July 20.

One person with critically injured during the incident.

The car had a South Carolina license tag with the number QVW468.

If you have seen this car, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

