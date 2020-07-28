Brunson signs rookie contract with Giants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - Linebacker T.J. Brunson, a seventh-round draft pick back in April, has signed his rookie contract with the New York Giants, according to a release from the team.
Brunson becomes the fourth and final 2020 Gamecock draftee to sign with his NFL team, joining first-round pick Javon Kinlaw (San Francisco), third-round pick Bryan Edwards (Las Vegas), and fourth-round pick D.J. Wonnum (Minnesota).
Those three Gamecocks signed four-year contracts. The terms of Brunson's deal has yet to be reported.
A Columbia native and a product of Richland Northeast High School, Brunson was one of three straight linebackers taken by the Giants. He was selected behind sixth-round pick Cameron Brown out of Penn State and seventh-round pick Carter Coughlin from Minnesota.
A two-time team captain (2018-2019) for the Gamecocks, Brunson finished second on the team in total tackles last season after moving to the weakside linebacker position. He was also second on the team in total tackles as a sophomore and led the team in 2018 as a junior with 106 total stops.
