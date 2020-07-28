Another Hot & Humid Day Today, FIRST ALERT Days Wednesday/Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:
-Hot and humid today with upper 90s for highs and heat index values near 102-104.
-Alert Days for Wednesday & Thursday, heavy rain the primary threat.
-Keeping a close eye on INVEST 92L
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY:
An eastern high pressure system will control the weather for one more day today. This will keep our temps hot with upper 90s and our skies partly cloudy. The sea-breeze will interact with western flow from the Upstate and will bring a 30% chance of some storms to the region, especially east of Columbia, around Sumter and Orangeburg.
A trough pushes further south from the Great Lake States Wednesday. This allows for a 60% chance of rain, possibly heavy at times. Because of the heavy rain threat we have chosen to make it an alert day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs much cooler, near 90.Thursday the trough is hanging out over the eastern U.S. at the surface of the earth there’s a stationary boundary that sticks around and fires up more storms for Thursday. Chance of precip, possibly heavy at times, is 70%. We’re going for another alert day because of the threat of heavy rain and thunder. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.
Friday a weak warm front approaches from the southwest, attached to a low that formed over Arkansas. This brings our chance of rain up to 40%. It also warms us up a little. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.
A ridge builds to our east and dries us up a little Saturday. There’s a 30% chance of some afternoon storms though. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.
FIRST ALERT TROPICAL SUMMARY:
Invest 92L has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression/storm in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance within then next 5 days. Currently it is around 750 miles east of the Windward Islands. It has no well defined center of circulation. Models have it moving west and are in generally good agreement. But it is still too soon to say if it will impact the United States.
