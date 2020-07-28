Another Hot & Humid Day Today, FIRST ALERT Days Wednesday/Thursday

A trough pushes further south from the Great Lake States Wednesday. This allows for a 60% chance of rain, possibly heavy at times. Because of the heavy rain threat we have chosen to make it an alert day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs much cooler, near 90.Thursday the trough is hanging out over the eastern U.S. at the surface of the earth there’s a stationary boundary that sticks around and fires up more storms for Thursday. Chance of precip, possibly heavy at times, is 70%. We’re going for another alert day because of the threat of heavy rain and thunder. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.