SC housing residents receive free Wi-Fi hotspots

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Concerns surrounding high-speed internet and broadband in underserved communities continue to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to a partnership between the Richland Library and Columbia Housing, around 1,600 households will soon have access to free internet.
65 Wi-Fi hotspots will be spread throughout 26 resident communities, as part of Richland Library’s “Home-Spot initiative”. Columbia Housing says it’s tested the hot spots to make sure the signal will reach all of its residents.
From telehealth appointments to online school work, and even connecting with family members remotely, these hotspots will provide an essential service for these residents.
“This little box opens us up to the world,” explained English Meadows resident, Aisha McNeil. McNeil is celebrating because she now has high-speed internet for the first time. “Because of that hotspot, I got to see my 3-month-old granddaughter get her ears pierced, talk to my daughter, see my son’s birthday party. I’m here, so that’s actually a communication to the world,” said McNeil.
McNeil’s Wi-Fi hotspot also provides internet access for all of her neighbors, many of whom have children starting the school year virtually. “It’s able to connect them to a resource that can open up so many doors for them, including doing their school work, being able to take advantage of training opportunities, additional tutorial opportunities that might be needed, so we’re super excited about what this means for them,” Columbia Housing Chief Operating Officer Yvonda Bean said.
Richland Library’s leaders know there are still hundreds of other students and families who are living without this basic service. “It’s one of the things that keeps us up at night. It’s one of the things that we are searching for partnerships, grants that support getting broadband or internet services, so it’s one of our key drivers right now,” explained Chief Program and Innovation Officer, Tony Tallent.
McNeil and others say these little devices are “life-changing,” and they’re now able to enjoy the connections that truly matter. “I’m just thankful that I’m able to help the community and anyone that needs help, and I’m thankful for me because now I can stay in touch with my children,” said McNeil.
The hotspots will be free to residents through July 2021, but Columbia Housing and Richland Library say they are working on grants to extend that free service.
