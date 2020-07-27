Richland Library to launch Wi-Fi hotspot initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Library has announced it will be launching an initiative aimed at providing Wi-Fi hotspots to underserved areas in the community
The “Home-Spot initiative” will be partnering with Columbia Housing to circulate 65 Wi-Fi hotspots through July 2021.
The hotspots will be given to 26 resident communities across Richland County.
After linking to the wireless networks, local residents have the ability to learn and complete schoolwork, contact loved ones remotely, and utilize basic services that have moved to digital platforms.
“Now, more than ever, access to technology is crucial,” Chief Program and Innovation Officer Tony Tallent said. “Richland Library wants to eradicate service gaps and increase the overall livability in our community.”
The “Home-Spot initiative” is made possible, thanks to funding from the McNulty Foundation and the Richland Library Friends and Foundation.
For more information about this initiative contact Emily Stoll by phone at 803-587-3637 or by email at estoll@richlandlibrary.com.
