Newberry Coroner identifies man killed in collision near Boundary Street

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a collision that occurred near Boundary Street on Dennis Dairy Road.
On July 24, 911 communications received a call at approximately regarding a collision.
Upon arrival 52-year-old Charles Christian Culbreth was found deceased.
Officials say Culbreth was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The Coroner’s Office, along with Highway Patrol, is investigating this incident.
