Man accused of killing and robbing roommate in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been charged with the murder and robbery of a man who lived with him.
The victim’s body was found on the afternoon of July 23, when deputies were called to the 200 block of Woodcrest Drive to do a welfare check.
When they arrived, they found 55-year-old Dexter Craft dead.
The next day, deputies arrested Timothy T. Shells, 31, and charged him with Craft’s murder.
Investigators say Craft and Shells, who lived together, got into an argument that ended with Shells stabbing Craft.
Monday, deputies also charged Shells with armed robbery.
That’s because investigators say Shells took Craft’s belongings, including his wallet, after stabbing him to death.
Shells was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in the early hours of Saturday morning. He remains in jail Monday.
