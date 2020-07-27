Local children put on their own WIS newscast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Look out Midlands! There are two new WIS News 10 anchors in town and they’re ready to deliver the news from anywhere -- including their own living room.
Kalhan Rutherford, 10, and her 8-year-old brother Luke sent us an amazing video, via their parents, of a full WIS newscast complete with weather coverage, traffic updates, the latest news and more!
Their mom, Farrah, said the kids love to put on their daily newscasts, make home cooking shows, and play with Legos.
Seeing Kalhan and Luke’s creativity nd fantastic storytelling skills absolutely made our day.
Thanks Rutherford family! We are WIS!
