Medical professionals discuss state of COVID-19 care at Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg
Officials at the Regional Medical Center requested the National Guard build these tents as a proactive step to help with hospital resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT - Updated July 27 at 1:08 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Medical professionals at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg updated the public on COVID-19 cases and care in the area.

Officials at the Regional Medical Center previously requested the National Guard build tents outside the hospital as a proactive step to help with hospital resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following officials were in attendance at Monday’s news conference:

  • Charles E. Williams, RMC President and CEO
  • Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg, RMC Chairman of the Board of Trustees
  • Dana Dalton, Chief Nursing Officer
  • Matt Hinkle, Vice President of Operations
  • Al Campbell, Vice President of Operations
  • Mickey Whisenhunt, Senior Director of Quality and Medical Staff Services
  • Dr. Wilbur Allen, Hospitalist, Medical Director
  • Dr. Catherine Millender,Intensivist, Critical Care Medicine
  • Dr. John Samies, Chief of Medical Staff / RMC Medical Director, Infection Control
  • Dr. Nazir Allen, Medical Director of the Emergency Department

This story will be updated.

