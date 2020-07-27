Hot and humid today, better chance of mid-week storms

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:
-Hot and humid today/Tuesday with heat index values near 104!
-Better chance of storms Wednesday and Thursday.
-Looking at the Tropics, Invest 92L could develop soon!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY:
A nice big high over the western Atlantic will continue to bring us heat and humidity today. Highs will be in the mid 90s and heat index values will feel like around 104. There’s a 30% chance of some storms by the afternoon, due to the heat and humidity of the day. The same goes for Tuesday. Lows are in the mid 70s and we have near 96 by the afternoon with heat index values near 104.
Wednesday a small trough in the Great Lake States will push south a little. It will drag with it a cold front that will spark a better chance of storms. There’s a 60% chance for Wednesday and a 50% chance Thursday.
Lows are in the mid 70s and highs near 90 for both days. The front washes out a bit Friday and we have high in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s. A trough in the jet stream moves over Arkansas and will bring a 40% chance of storms for the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT TROPICS:
Tropical Depression Hanna will continue to meander over Mexico and dissipate slowly but still has the potential of bringing heavy rain of an additional 2-4″ for Southern Texas and more than 6″ for Northern Mexico.
We are keeping our eyes on Tropical Invest 92L. It has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical system within the next 5 days. It will be moving into a favorable environment for development as it moves west.
