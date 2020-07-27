Greenville County deputies ask for help finding missing man with dementia

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a missing man with dementia.
The missing man is 83-year-old John Bostic Jr.
He was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a BI-LO grocery store on E. North Street.
Authorities said he was in a metallic blue/gray Honda CR-V with South Carolina tag QEE-996.
Bostic was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue and white shirt, and brown shoes.
Deputies are asking for anyone with information regarding Bostic to call 911 and try to keep him in sight until law enforcement officials arrive on the scene.
