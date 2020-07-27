FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms Wednesday & Thursday, also watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking strong storms Wednesday and Thursday. Also, we’re keeping a close eye on the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible early (20-30%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· A few showers and storms are possible by Tuesday afternoon and evening (30%). Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. It will feel like 105 by afternoon because of the humidity.
· Wednesday and Thursday are Alert Days!
· We're tracking the potential for strong thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Storms could bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Flooding is possible. Rain chances are around 60%.
· We’re also tracking the tropics with Invest 92-L. The system could become our next named system.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers and storms are possible early. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
On Tuesday, a few showers and storms are possible by afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s. It will feel like 105 because of the humidity.
Wednesday and Thursday are both Alert Days for strong storms.
A cold front will approach the area from the northwest. With a trough over our area and with ample moisture from the south, we'll see the potential for some strong thunderstorms in the area. Any storms that develop could be slow to move, bringing the potential for flooding. Storms could bring gusty winds, too. Rain chances area around 60% each day. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
A few more showers and storms are possible Friday (40%). Highs will be in the low 90s.
We're also watching the tropics very closely with a tropical wave called Invest 92-L. The system is located east of the Windward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. Invest 92-L has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it continues moving west-northwest. At this time, it's too early to tell if this system will impact the U.S. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane List is Isaias.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers & Storms Early (20-30%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Storms (30%). Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Strong Storms (60%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Strong Storms (60%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
