FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms Wednesday & Thursday, also watching the tropics

A cold front will approach the area from the northwest. With a trough over our area and with ample moisture from the south, we'll see the potential for some strong thunderstorms in the area. Any storms that develop could be slow to move, bringing the potential for flooding. Storms could bring gusty winds, too. Rain chances area around 60% each day. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.