FIRST ALERT: Invest 92L could become our next named storm in the tropical Atlantic, no threat to the U.S. for now

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on a system in the tropics that could become our next named system.
First Alert Headlines:
- Invest 92L could become our next named system in the tropical Atlantic.
- The area of low pressure has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next several days.
- The system is on course to impact parts of the Caribbean this week.
- It's still too early to tell if this system will impact the U.S.
- The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List is Isaias.
First Alert Weather Story:
All eyes are on Invest 92L in the tropical Atlantic. Invest means that the National Hurricane Center is investigating a system in the tropics that could potentially show tropical development.
Right now, Invest 92L has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next two to five days.
The system currently has a broad area of low pressure as it tracks over the Atlantic Ocean, but it could show some signs of strengthening in the next couple of days.
Invest 92L is on course to impact parts of the Caribbean this week as it moves northwest.
It's still too early to tell if this system will impact the U.S. However, some forecast models track the system off the southeast U.S. coast by early next week. A lot can still happen between now and then, so we'll keep you posted.
The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Storm is Isaias.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.