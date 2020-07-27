DHEC rolls out guidance on COVID-19 testing, when to relax nursing home visitation rules

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is giving long term care facilities new guidelines on testing, and the possibility of bringing back visitors.
On Friday, July 24 the Department finalized and distributed the guidance.
It focuses primarily on expanding testing for patients and staff as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.
It also takes into account the spread of COVID-19 in the community and the access to Personal Protective Equipment for workers.
The guidance does not lay out a timeline for the resumption of nursing home visitations but asks each nursing home to establish a plan and consider conditions before opening up.
DHEC has restricted nursing home visitation since March 13.
