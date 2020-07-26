SC for Ed announces ‘motor march’ protests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina education advocacy group, SC for Ed, says they will be holding a motor march outside the South Carolina Statehouse protesting the planned reopening of public schools in the fall.
In a statement released on Facebook, organization leaders said that the protest will begin at 2 p.m. Monday on the Gervais Street side of the State Museum in Columbia.
Additionally, the organization outlined a route and several rules for the motor march. As the protest meanders its way through the streets of the state capitol, participants have been asked to stay home if they feel unwell and certainly bring a mask.
Protesters have also been urged to not only stay in their cars, but also to not open their windows if they find themselves near another vehicle.
The protest will end with a loop around the South Carolina statehouse where protesters are encouraged to “make this loop as many times as you like,” SC for Ed said in their statement.
