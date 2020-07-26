FULL LIST: School reopening plans for Midlands districts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The following is a list of school reopening plans so parents and students can easily see what their district has planned.
Note that none of these plans have been approved by the Department of Education. Some districts have submitted their plans and have others have asked for an extension.
When plans are officially approved by the state, this story will be updated.
WIS reporters have worked hard to cover this developing story. Multiple articles related to school reopenings on topics such as safety, funding and schedules can be found on wistv.com.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
The district plans to start school on Aug. 31 with only virtual learning available. This is because Richland County is considered a “high risk” area for COVID-19 spread based on recommendations from the AccelerateSC task force on reopening.
When the county becomes “medium risk,” the district would move to a hybrid model.
Students may choose to learn virtually for the entire year.
The district plans to remain virtual until COVID-19 rates drop in the area. Teachers have the option to work at school or from home.
Students return to school Monday, Aug. 31.
During the first four weeks of school -- Monday, Aug. 31, through Friday, Sept. 25 -- the district will use the AA/BB instructional model.
The goal at the end of the four weeks is to shift to five days of instruction, if possible.
Officials say that allows them to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and practice safety protocols they believe will minimize student and staff exposure.
School starts Sept. 8. The district expect to use a hybrid model.
Parents have until Aug. 1 to apply for the Lexington Two Virtual Academy. To apply, click or tap here.
Plans have not been publicly announced.
First day of school is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Parents may choose between several hybrid or solely-virtual models.
The district will not offer five-day in-person instruction until COVID-19 levels decrease.
Parents have two options for schooling in the fall.
One of the options is a hybrid model where students would attend in-person classes two days a week, in what the district calls “cohorts.” The students would then do distance learning for the other three days.
The other option is a fully-digital learning program the district calls “F.I.V.E.,” or Flexible Innovative Virtual Education.
Officials say the district hopes to return to full in-person learning by Oct. 8. However, they will re-evaluate the situation at that time and say they will make a decision that is best for the safety of students and staff.
Teachers will return on August 17 and students will begin virtual only instruction on August 28. They hope to transition to hybrid model when COVID-19 rates decrease.
All students will begin the year with virtual learning, but some may choose to return to school five days a week starting Sept. 14.
School starts Sept. 8.
Parents can choose between three options:
- Face-to-face five days a week
- eCampus participating live in real time
- eCampus watching recorded lessons so students can work at their own pace
Parents may choose another option every four-and-a-half weeks.
Safety measures inside classrooms include smaller class sizes, dividers in the cafeteria and temperature checks.
Buses must operate at no more than a 50% capacity and may have to double or triple routes and stagger school start times depending on how many children choose the in-person option.
Staff must wear masks.
Students in sixth grade and up must wear masks. Students lower than grade six will have the option to wear a mask.
School begins Aug. 24 with a choice of a hybrid model or virtual learning.
Teachers start Aug. 11 and students begin Aug. 31.
Students will not return to a five-day school week until COVID-19 levels decrease in accordance with recommendations from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
School begins Aug. 19.
Students with disabilities, those with limited access to the internet and those in specialized career programs that require hands-on learning may return to in-person learning five days a week.
All other students will learn virtually until COVID-19 cases decrease.
The board will vote on the plan July 28.
