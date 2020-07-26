Free food delivery this weekend when you donate blood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Red Cross and Bite Squad are teaming up to help replenish the depleted emergency blood supply in Columbia. And that means you can get some cool free goodies if you donate blood this Sunday.
Anyone who donates blood at the special Youth and Teens Day event on Sunday will receive a coupon code for free delivery next time they use Bite Squad and a COVID-19 quarantine prize pack that includes a t-shirt and a Bit Squad facemask.
Bite Squad allows you to order from local restaurants, national chains, and grocery stores in the Columbia area.
Another plus, all blood donations are also tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
The annual American Red Cross Youth and Teens Day blood drive takes place from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Brookland Baptist Church (1066 Sunset Boulevard, West Columbia) inside the Banquet and Conference Center.
