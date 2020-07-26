FIRST ALERT - Tropical activity continues along with heat and humidity.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-We are watching Tropical Wave Invest 92-L. It is moving into the center of the Atlantic and is expected to approach the Caribbean late this week
-Hanna has made landfall in Texas as a hurricane and the first hurricane of the 2020 Hurricane Season.
-Daytime high temperatures will settle in the low 90s, which is exactly where they should be for this time of year
-Heat Index Values will make temperatures feel like the low triple digits
-Isolated storms are expected today with storm chances around 20%.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the area. The heat and humidity will start to creep up over the next few days, but today, daytime highs will settle around the average in the low 90s.
Over the next few days, the highs will reach the middle 90s with higher humidity.
Storm/ Rain chances will be highest in the middle of the week.
TROPICAL UPDATE
We are currently tracking Tropical Storm Hanna, which is becoming weaker as it moves over the rugged terrain in Mexico. Hanna made landfall as Cat 1 Hurricane in Coastal Texas Saturday.
The National Hurricane Center is also tracking Tropical Wave Invest 92 -L with winds of 25 mph and movement to the W. The wave has a good chance of additional development when it moves over the open water of the Atlantic later this week. We will keep a close eye on the system as it approaches the Caribbean Thursday / Friday.
