Aiken County two-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself Saturday night

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a two-year-old boy in Aiken County accidentally fired a gun and shot himself Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. It happened on Gentle Bend Court in the Sage Creek neighborhood in Graniteville.
The Aiken County Coroner confirms two-year-old Jamarious Rogers died at Augusta University Medical Center just a few hours later, at 11:32 p.m.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the boy shot himself in the upper body.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
