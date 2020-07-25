USGS confirms earthquake in Bethune early this morning

BETHUNE, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Geological Survey has confirmed that a 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just west of Bethune.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted that the earthquake occured at 5:55 a.m. Saturday morning.
The magnitude range of the earthquake was >1.0. and the depth was 2.9 km.
Since at least 1776, people living inland in North and South Carolina, and in adjacent parts of Georgia and Tennessee, have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones.
The largest earthquake in the area (magnitude 5.1) occurred in 1916. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two.
