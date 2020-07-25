RCSD: Man arrested in connection with murder on Woodcrest Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the death of a man Woodcrest Drive.
Timothy T. Shells, 31, was taken into custody by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force without incident on July 24. He has been charged with murder.
On July 23, shortly before 2 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Woodcrest Drive after receiving reports of an unresponsive man. When they arrived, they found 55-year-old Dexter Craft dead at the scene.
An investigation revealed that Craft and Shells, who lived together on Woodcrest Drive, got into an argument that turned physical and ended with Shells stabbing Craft.
Shells was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in the early hours of Saturday morning.
