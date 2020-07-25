FIRST ALERT: First Hurricane of the 2020 season has formed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to move westward over the Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to move through the Caribbean Sea this weekend.
It will likely encounter a lot of dry air and some wind shear, which will prevent the storm from strengthening significantly.
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Tropical Storm Gonzalo dissipating by early next week.
As of 11AM Saturday, Gonzalo currently has winds of 40 MPH and is NOT expected to get any stronger or bring any impacts to South Carolina.
Hanna has been upgraded to a hurricane as of 8 AM this morning. This system will impact parts of Texas and Mexico over the next few days.
Areas in SE Texas and Mexico can see over 10 inches of rain. Winds as of 11AM are around 75 MPH and expected to reach 80 MPH before making landfall in Texas this afternoon.
The storm will not directly impact South Carolina and will weaken as it pushed inland through Texas and Mexico this weekend. Forecast models have winds down to 25 MPH by Sunday afternoon.
