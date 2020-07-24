Sumter County man accused of criminal sexual conduct with 15-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested on a warrant related to sex crimes with a teenager in Sumter County.
Christian Sam Somcheen, 20, of Pinewood, faces a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree, according to a release from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Somcheen coerced the victim and “engaged in sexual battery by having sexual intercourse” with the 15-year-old several times between Jan. 14 and June 1, the warrant states.
He was arrested July 14 and does not appear to be in jail any longer, based on records from the Sumter - Lee Regional Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.