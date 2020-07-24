Richland Co. now accepting absentee ballot applications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is now accepting absentee ballot applications.
You may request an absentee ballot application through the Voter Registration and Elections Office which is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m..
Voters are welcomed to call the office at 803- 576-2240, and choose option 2 to request an application. Once the voter signs, dates and adds their phone number, the Voter Registration and Elections Office asks that they return it to be recorded.
Ballots will then be sent out in October, unless the state decides to open it earlier.
Voters may also request an application to submit by visiting SCVOTES.GOV. There they must download and print the ballot from the website.
They can also email their application to absenteeballots@richlandcountysc.gov.
Absentee voting begins 30 days before the election, unless the state decides to open it earlier.
The Voter Registration and Elections Office says that you must be registered to vote 30 days before voting in an election.
