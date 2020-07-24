Officials searching for suspects involved in burglary on Highway 213 near Broad River

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, SLED and SCDNR are searching for two people involved in an attempted burglary and larceny that occurred on July 24 on Highway 213 at Broad River in Peak.
Officials say they are looking a white male wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt carrying a black backpack with bright orange trim. The other suspect is a black male wearing a dark Adidas jacket and a stocking cap.
The two suspects separated after being chased by deputies near the Pinner Bridges. Officials say the white male swam a section of Broad River and went onto an island.
K-9 units and aviation are being used to find both suspects.
Officials ask that if anyone in the area sees the suspects or any suspicious activity for them to call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.