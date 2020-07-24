Officials: One suspect in custody, one sought in connection with burglary on Highway 213 near Broad River

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have taken one of two suspects sought into custody in connection with an attempted burglary and larceny.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said a white male was arrested near the Alston area of the Palmetto Trail just before 5:30 p.m. Friday. His identity has not been released at this time.
Officials said the two men were involved in an attempted burglary and larceny that occurred on July 24 on Highway 213 at Broad River in Peak.
Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and SCDNR are still searching for the second suspect who is described as a black male wearing a dark Adidas jacket and a stocking cap.
The two suspects separated after being chased by deputies near the Pinner Bridges. Officials say the white male swam a section of Broad River and went onto an island.
Officials ask that if anyone in the area sees the suspects or any suspicious activity for them to call 911 immediately.
