Man arrested in fatal Colleton County shooting of father, daughter
Sean Peterson (Source: Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
July 24, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 12:24 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County man now faces charges in connection with a Jan. 1 shooting that killed a father and daughter who were deer hunting.

Sean Peterson has been charged with two counts of negligent use of a firearm while in engaged in hunting that resulted in death, according to South Carolina Department of Resources spokesman Robert McCullough.

The shooting happened on New Year’s Day in a wooded area on Barracada Road near Walterboro, investigators say.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Kim Drawdy and 9-year-old Lauren Drawdy died Wednesday in a hunting accident. (Source: Drawdy Family)

Kim Drawdy, 30, and his 9-year-old daughter, Lauren, were fatally shot when they were mistaken for deer while they and two other hunters were trying to drive deer to an area for a hunt, SCDNR investigators said at the time of the incident.

Peterson was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

