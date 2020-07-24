Man arrested after Sumter Co. deputies find meth in fake can during traffic stop

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 31-year-old man after deputies found methamphetamine in a fake aluminum can in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Authorities said Justin McCoy was stopped for driving 61 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone on Eagle Road. While speaking with McCoy, deputies noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies went on to search the vehicle and found 36 grams of methamphetamine inside a Yeti container that looked like a soda can with a removable top, which was located in the center console.
Deputies also found a gun in the glove box along with 10 more grams of meth and a half gram of marijuana in the storage pocket on the back of the front passenger seat.
Authorities also determined McCoy’s driver’s license was suspended for failing to pay traffic tickets. Deputies also learned that McCoy is federally prohibited from carrying a gun.
McCoy has been charged trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a fourth offense for driving under suspension.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.