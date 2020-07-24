Lawrence, Etienne listed on Maxwell Award watch list

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Two Clemson Tigers are among 90 players named to the 2020 Maxwell Award watch list.
Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are among the top players on the watch list for the award presented to the College Player of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club.
Etienne finished the 2019-20 season in the top 10 among rushers with 1,614 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. Etienne announced his decision to return to Clemson shortly after the Tigers fell to LSU in 2020 National Championship game.
Currently, he holds Clemson and ACC records for career rushing touchdowns (56). The reigning ACC Player of the Year is also the only player in Tigers history to rush for 1,500 yards in multiple seasons.
Lawrence finished last season among the top 10 nationally in passing yards (3,665) and the top five in passing touchdowns (36). The All-ACC first-team selection was also among the nation’s top 20 passers in completion percentage (65.8%).
To see the full watch list, click here.
