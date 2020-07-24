FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms tonight & Saturday and watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking strong storms tonight and again on Saturday for parts of the Midlands. We’re also keeping a close eye on the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. We’re tracking scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Watch out for heavy rain, lightning and hail. Overnight, conditions should improve. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· Saturday is an Alert Day for the potential of more scattered, strong storms. Best storm chances arrive by afternoon and evening (60% chance). Highs in the low 90s.
· A few more storms are possible Sunday with highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances are around 30%.
· Next week, we’ll see highs in the low to mid 90s with a chance of storms. Rain chances are around 50% by next Wednesday and Thursday.
· We’re also tracking the tropics with Gonzalo and Hanna.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. As we move through your Friday night, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Midlands. Some storms could be strong to severe. Watch out for localized flooding. Turn around, don't drown. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Saturday is also an Alert Day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in by Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Hail is also possible and some localized flooding. Rain chances are around 60%. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
A few storms are possible Sunday (30%). Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Next week, we'll see a chance of showers and storms. Storm chances are up to 50% next Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to move westward over the Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to move through the Caribbean Sea this weekend. It will likely encounter a lot of dry air and some wind shear, which will prevent the storm from strengthening significantly, but we’ll keep an eye on it.
Also, Tropical Storm Hanna will impact parts of Texas and Mexico over the next few days. The storm will not directly impact South Carolina.
First Alert Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Around (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.