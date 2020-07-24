FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible this afternoon/evening

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:
-Storms move out this morning.-More storms possible this afternoon/evening. Some could become severe.
-Another round of storms move in Saturday afternoon.
-Tracking Tropical Storms Gonzalo and Hanna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY:
It’s going to be another hot and humid day today with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values near 102. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout most of the day and then a better chance of rain and storms by the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Chance of afternoon/evening precip is around 50%. Some of the storms could become severe with gusty winds and heavy rain possible.
Saturday a trough in the jet stream is slowly pushing east and will continue to bring uplift to the atmosphere around the Midlands. This will bring a 60% chance of some storms in the afternoon and evening. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs are in the low 90s.
The trough moves east Sunday and a ridge of high pressure builds and that will warm us up into the mid 90s. With the heat and humidity in place we cannot rule out a 30% chance of afternoon storms.Temperatures heat up further into Monday with morning lows in the mid 70s and highs reaching the upper 90s. Skies are partly cloudy and the chance of isolated storms goes down to 20%.
We see a more active pattern Tuesday and beyond with a 40% chance of storms each day through Thursday. Small waves in the jet stream move over the area increasing our chances of rain each day. Highs are in the low to mid 90s and lows will be in the mid 70s.
FIRST ALERT TROPICAL FORECAST:
Gonzalo is still a tropical storm, and has struggled to become a hurricane because of dry air and a more stable than normal air mass. We still expect it to become a hurricane, but it will be Saturday evening with winds around 75mph. It then weakens back into a tropical storm on Sunday and speeds westward by Monday. It is still too early to tell if it will impact the United States.
Hanna is in the Gulf of Mexico and will strengthen by this afternoon with winds around 50mph and into Saturday morning with 65mph winds. It is expected to bring flooding rains to South Texas and tropical force winds making landfall Saturday evening. As it interacts with the rough terrain of Northern Mexico and Southern Texas it will diminish in strength quickly By Sunday evening.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.