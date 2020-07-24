Driver dies after hitting a tree in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a crash in Newberry County on Friday afternoon.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on S.C. Highway 34 near Dennis Dairy Road.
The driver of a 2012 Volkswagen SUV was headed east on Highway 34 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a tree. Officials said the driver was wearing a seat belt and had to be cut out of the vehicle. However, the driver died at the scene of the crash.
The driver has not been identified at this time.
SCHP will continue to investigate this collision.
