Deputies arrest 22-year-old man accused of shooting woman at apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in May.
Officials said Robshane Aiki Rogers III was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Deputies made their way to 100 Fairforest Road on May 31 after receiving tips about a shooting that took place. Residents at the apartment complex told investigators the shooting happened after an argument. However, there were no victims in the area.
Not long after the shooting, the victim called authorities saying she was shot. The woman said she was at an acquaintance’s apartment on Fairforest Road when they got into a fight. As she and another woman were leaving the apartment in the car, officials said Rogers, who was at the same apartment when the fight happened, shot at the car and shattered the back passenger window.
The woman also found a bullet hole on one of the doors as well.
Rogers is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
